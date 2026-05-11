Bengal T20 League: Mita Paul emerges as highest women’s pick as 1000+ cricketers enter auction pool

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) Mita Paul emerged as the highest Women’s pick at ₹3 lakh as the Bengal T20 League completed its biggest-ever player auction with franchises spending over ₹4.5 crore across their Men’s and Women's teams. More than 250 players secured contracts from an auction pool of over 1000 cricketers ahead of the 2026 season.

Across the two auctions, franchises completed 136 player signings in the men’s and 128 player signings in the women’s team. Every men’s franchise assembled a 17-player squad with the mandatory inclusion of at least two U19 players. In comparison, every women’s team completed a 16-player squad featuring at least two U15 players, strengthening the league’s focus on long-term grassroots development.

The first-ever Men’s Auction in Bengal T20 League history produced several high-value signings, with IPL and India all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed emerging as the most expensive player at ₹12.20 lakh after being retained by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers through RTM. Multiple players crossed the ₹8 lakh mark as franchises aggressively competed for Bengal’s leading domestic performers, IPL talent, and emerging prospects.

The Women’s Auction also witnessed strong investments across marquee and youth categories, with more than 10 players crossing the ₹2 lakh mark, while all players in the A+ category were successfully picked by franchises (leaving no player unsold in the category). This reflects the growing depth and competitiveness of women’s cricket in Bengal.

Mita Paul became the highest-valued player in the Women’s Auction at ₹3 lakh, with Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers retaining her through RTM. while 13-year-old Ariktha Manna emerged as one of the standout young talents at the auction after being picked for ₹1.55 lakh by Rashmi Medinipur Wizards (0.30L base price). Franchises collectively spent nearly ₹88 lakh in the Women’s Auction alone.

The Men’s Auction also saw strong demand for youth categories, with Ravi Kumar becoming the highest-paid U19 player at ₹7.80 lakh, while Rohit emerged as the top U16 signing at ₹5.20 lakh.

Bablu Kolay, Honorary Secretary, Cricket Association of Bengal, said, “The enthusiasm and participation witnessed across both auction days reflect the growing excitement around the Bengal T20 League and the opportunities it continues to create for players across Bengal. The league continues to strengthen its vision of creating a competitive platform for established cricketers while also investing in the next generation of talent across age-group categories.”

Men’s Auction – Top 10 Highest Picks

1. Shahbaz Ahmed – ₹12.20 lakh (RTM) – Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers

2. Abishek Porel – ₹10.40 lakh – Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

3. Mukesh Kumar – ₹9.60 lakh (RTM) – Sobisco Smashers Malda

4. Sudip Kumar Gharami – ₹9.40 lakh – Novus Purulia Royals

5. Yuvraj Deepak Keswani – ₹8.60 lakh – Novus Purulia Royals

6. Saksham Chaudhary – ₹8.40 lakh – Murshidabad Kings

7. Writtick Chatterjee – ₹8.20 lakh – Adamas Howrah Warriors

8. Ravi Kumar (U19) – ₹7.80 lakh – Novus Purulia Royals

9. Rohit (U16) – ₹5.20 lakh – Novus Purulia Royals

10. Subham Sarkar - ₹4.8 lakh - Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

Women’s Auction – Top 10 Highest Picks

1. Mita Paul – ₹3 lakh (RTM) – Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

2. Dhara Gujjar – ₹2.85 lakh – Novus Purulia Royals

3. Tanushree Sarkar – ₹2.35 lakh (RTM) – Murshidabad Kueens

4. Priyanka Bala – ₹2.25 lakh (RTM) – Servotech Siliguri Strikers

5. Prativa Rana – ₹2.15 lakh (RTM) – Murshidabad Kueens

6. Hrishita Basu – ₹2.10 lakh – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

7. Piyali Ghosh – ₹2.10 lakh (RTM) – Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers

8. Sujata Dey – ₹2.05 lakh – Adamas Howrah Warriors

9. Prativa Mandi (U19) – ₹2.05 lakh – Sobisco Smashers Malda

10. Trishita Sarkar – ₹2.05 lakh – Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

Biggest U15 & Emerging Talent Picks

1. Ariktha Manna (13 years, U15) – ₹1.55 lakh – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

2. Debasmita Khalsa (14 years, U15) – ₹0.65 lakh – Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

3. Manushri Rajak (14 years, U15) – ₹0.50 lakh – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

4. Sneha Mahato (14 years, U15) – ₹0.48 lakh – Servotech Siliguri Strikers

5. Saikh Athiana (14 years, U15) – ₹0.40 lakh – Sobisco Smashers Malda

6. Tanisha Das (14 years, U15) – ₹0.34 lakh – Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

7. Protistha Dutta (14 years, U15) – ₹0.32 lakh – Adamas Howrah Warriors

8. Piyali Roy (13 years, U15) – ₹0.30 lakh – Novus Purulia Royals

--IANS

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