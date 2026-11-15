His courage, sacrifice continue to inspire generations: PM Modi's tributes to Birsa Munda

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and said that his courage and struggle will continue to inspire every generation.

Birsa Munda is revered as one of India's most prominent tribal leaders and freedom fighters. Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, he led the historic Ulgulan, or 'Great Tumult', against British colonial rule and the exploitative land policies imposed on tribal communities.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, I bow to him with deepest reverence on behalf of all the people of our country. My heartfelt best wishes to you all for Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated on this auspicious occasion."

"The indomitable courage, struggle and sacrifice of Dharti Aaba will continue to inspire every generation of our country to uphold self-respect, freedom and rights," he said.

The Prime Minister said that drawing inspiration from the life of Birsa Munda, the government is "leaving no stone unturned to ensure dignity, opportunity and prosperity for our tribal brothers and sisters".

"Let us all come together to pay tribute to the invaluable contribution of tribal communities to nation-building," PM Modi added.

The Central government has designated November 15, Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to honour the contributions of tribal freedom fighters and celebrate India's rich tribal heritage.

Birsa Munda died in British custody on June 9, 1900, at the age of 25, but his legacy continues to inspire generations across the country.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also paid heartfelt tributes to Birsa Munda.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aba, Lord Birsa Munda, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. This day is an opportunity to remember our rich tribal heritage and the historic contributions of tribal communities to the nation."

"I hope that all fellow citizens will preserve our invaluable heritage while moving forward on the path of inclusive development," the President added.

--IANS

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