Mandakini relives golden memory with 'co-star' Mithun Chakraborty

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Veteran actress Mandakini decided to relive a golden memory with her 'co-star' Mithun Chakraborty. On Sunday, she uploaded an old photo from one of their movies together in which Mithun is standing behind her, saying something, while she blushes.

Sharing the fond moment on social media, Mandakini wrote, "You all have showered so much love on my on-screen pairing with Mithun Da @mithunchakrabortyofficial and those beautiful memories will always remain close to my heart! (sic)."

"I’m thinking of sharing some special photographs, behind-the-scenes stories, unseen moments from those days, iconic dialogues from our superhit films, and some lovely videos edited and created by you all. (Sparkle emoji) Let’s relive those golden memories together! (Red heart emoji) What do you all say? Shall we take a beautiful trip down memory lane? (Kissed face emoji)," she went on to write.

For those who do not know, one of the most adored pairs of Bollywood of their time, Mandakini and Mithun Chakraborty, have collaborated in several projects together over the years. Some of their most noteworthy dramas include 'Aar Paar (1985)', 'Jaal (1986)', 'Dance Dance (1987)', 'Param Dharam (1987)', 'Commando (1988)', 'Agnee (1988)', 'Pyar Ke Naam Qurbaan (1990)' and 'Dushman (1990)'.

Meanwhile, Mandakini is extremely active on social media and keeps revisiting such fond memories from her cinematic journey from time to time.

In October, Mandakini expressed her wish to return to the snow-clad mountains of Manali. In the post, she recalled the hill station’s beautiful mountains, breathtaking views, and peaceful surroundings.

In a heartfelt note on Insta, Mandakini spoke about her love for Manali, saying that some destinations leave behind more than just memories.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Missing those beautiful days in Manali! Longing to be back amidst the snow-covered mountains, breathtaking views, and the peaceful beauty of nature. Some places don’t just give you memories, they leave a little piece of your heart behind. Until we meet again, Manali… see you soon in the mountains, surrounded by nature’s magic!”

--IANS

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