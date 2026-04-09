'His contribution will be remembered': BCCI condoles passing of C.D. Gopinath

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former India cricketer C.D. Gopinath, who passed away in Chennai. He was a member of India’s first-ever Test-winning team and an early contributor to the country’s rise in international cricket.

Born in Chennai, then known as Madras, on March 1, 1930, Gopinath represented a classical era of cricket. The right-handed batter earned recognition through consistent performances in domestic cricket for Madras, which eventually paved the way for his selection to the national side.

He made his Test debut during the 1951–52 series against England and made an immediate impression. In his first match, he scored an unbeaten half-century, followed by a solid knock in the same series at the Brabourne Stadium. He played his last international match against Australia at Eden Gardens in 1960.

Gopinath also played a key role in India’s landmark Test win against England in Chennai. In that match, he contributed a crucial 35 runs and held an important catch to dismiss Brian Statham off the bowling of Vinoo Mankad, who was the star performer, taking 8 wickets for 55 runs in the first innings and 4 wickets in the second, for a total of 12 wickets in the match, helping India secure a historic triumph.

At the domestic level, Gopinath was a key figure in Madras cricket, leading the side and contributing significantly to its development during the early years of India’s domestic circuit. He also played a crucial role in Madras’ first-ever Ranji Trophy title in 1954-55, scoring a century in the final.

After retiring from playing, Gopinath continued to serve Indian cricket in various capacities, including as a national selector and chairman of selectors. He also managed the Indian team during the 1979 tour of England and remained closely associated with the game for decades.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said, “Mr C.D. Gopinath represented an era when Indian cricket was beginning to establish itself on the international stage. Not only did he contribute to India, but he also played a key role in Madras’ early successes. His continued association with the game as chairman of the selection committee and team manager reflected his deep commitment to cricket. We mourn his passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, “Mr C.D. Gopinath belonged to a generation that helped shape Indian cricket in its formative years. Being part of India’s first Test victory is a distinction that will always be remembered. He continued to contribute to the game long after his playing days, and his association with Indian cricket remained strong over the years. The BCCI expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

In his international career, Gopinath played eight Tests, scoring 242 runs, including an unbeaten fifty. In first-class cricket, he amassed 4,259 runs in 83 matches, registering nine centuries and 23 half-centuries.

--IANS

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