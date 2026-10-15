Hindu, Indian groups in US condemn mass-shooting plot against temple, call for vigilance

New York, Oct 15 (IANS) Hindu and Indian organisations have condemned the mass-shooting plot against a temple in the midst of the Navaratri celebrations and warned against rising Hinduphobia.

Soon after the arrest of the alleged plotter was announced by authorities on Wednesday (local time), two Hindu organisations called for vigilance by temples, especially now during the days of sacred observances.

Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) asked the temples and devotees to "remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity".

"As we come together in prayer, celebration, and service, let us stand united against hate and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every devotee can worship freely, peacefully, and without fear in our sacred spaces," the organisation said.

Authorities arrested a self-described "white supremacist Neo Nazi" in Illinois on Wednesday after a tip from his co-worker about the mass-shooting attempt that failed on Saturday when his rifle jammed, and he fled.

The target was a Hindu temple in Aurora, about 70 kilometres from Chicago, according to authorities.

Police said they were tipped off about the plot by a co-worker of the man.

Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said, "This incident is a stark reminder that anti-India and anti-Hindu hatred is not merely online and political rhetoric -- it can translate into real-world threats against our community and places of worship."

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the reported anti-Hindu hate crimes rose to 32 last year from 25 in 2024.

The failed plot comes after an attack on Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham in Ohio's Richmond Heights on October 3.

Bricks were thrown at the temple while priests and devotees gathered inside for a prayer service.

Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) appealed to authorities to protect temples.

"We urge elected officials and law enforcement agencies to take the growing threats against Hindu places of worship seriously, strengthen protections, and unequivocally condemn Hinduphobia," the organisation said.

"We also call on temples and community organisations to review their security measures, remain vigilant, and promptly report suspicious activity," it added.

The 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis told his co-worker at a fast food restaurant that he had gone to a temple in Aurora on Saturday to carry out the mass shooting but fled when his rifle jammed, according to authorities.

The co-worker tipped off police, who arrested the man at his home in Palatine, about 60 kilometres from Chicago, and said they seized a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a tactical vest with white supremacist symbols.

The man was produced in court on Wednesday and was remanded to custody till October 30, when he is due in court again.

Officials said in court documents that he had been plotting the mass shooting for two years, and they found his "manifesto" filled with hatred of Indians and Hindus.

He wrote that he wanted to die after killing a large number of people, according to authorities.

--IANS

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