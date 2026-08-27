Hindu groups issue alert for RSS chief Bhagwat's New York event

Washington, Aug 27 (IANS) Two Hindu American groups have issued safety advisories ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address at Madison Square Garden, urging attendees and Hindu institutions in New York to remain vigilant amid protests and demands to cancel the event.

The Hindu American Foundation, or HAF, issued what it called a “community advisory alert” on Wednesday (local time) for people attending the August 29 Universal Oneness Celebration.

“Stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil,” HAF said in a post on X.

The organisation said activists had attempted to disrupt and cancel the gathering. It urged New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani “to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including event attendees, and guarantee everyone’s safety and civil rights”.

HAF did not cite a specific threat or say that law enforcement had confirmed any security risk.

It advised attendees to respect the rights of others to assemble, protest and express their views. It also urged them to avoid confrontations with people making provocative or threatening statements.

“If you feel threatened, leave the area and contact event security or law enforcement. Call 911 in an emergency,” the advisory said.

HAF asked participants to report threats, vandalism, suspected hate incidents and other crimes to security personnel or law enforcement. It also encouraged Hindu temples and community centres in New York to exercise additional caution around high-profile events.

HinduACTion issued a similar advisory asking Hindu residents and people attending events connected to Bhagwat’s visit to document any threats, harassment or “expressions of bigotry”.

“Report incidents promptly to the NYPD and other appropriate authorities. Stay safe. Look out for one another,” it said.

The warnings came as the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, or USCIRF, expressed concern over Bhagwat’s visit and called on the US government to consider sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials.

India has previously rejected USCIRF’s assessments of its religious freedom record as biased and interference in its internal affairs.

Former Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant separately asked Mamdani to stop the Madison Square Garden programme.

She thanked Hindus for Human Rights, the Indian American Muslim Council and other groups campaigning against the gathering.

Mamdani has said he opposes the event but does not know whether the city has jurisdiction to cancel a private programme.

The RSS has defended the gathering as an inclusive interfaith engagement. Sunil Ambekar, the organisation’s national publicity chief, said Bhagwat would communicate with “a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience”.

“Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects Bharatiya ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all,” Ambekar said.

--IANS

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