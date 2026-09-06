Hina Khan says 'Actors have an option to opt out' on Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad controversy

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Popular television actress Hina Khan shared her views on the Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad controversy.

During a recent episode of her talk show 'The4POV, Hina discussed the massive backlash faced by Kriti for her recent appearance in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand.

While talking to husband Rocky Jaiswal, and actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Hina said that actors always have a choice to opt out of a project.

She shared, "Sometimes, some brands are very adamant on a certain sort of their creative. They want to do it their way. As an actor, you always have the option of opting out, considering that it may backfire. Maybe it was not well thought, or maybe they thought it may not become what it became."

However, Hina added that Kriti did not deserve the kind of reaction she received from the netizens.

Pointing out that things sometimes tend to blow out of proportion, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress went on to say, "The level at which... what happened and what is happening, no one deserves so much. Ek cheez hogayi, aapne itna socha nahi and it happened. But then people don't let it go. It becomes big and very big."

Hina shared that she does not blame either Kriti or the brand, as they are entitled to their opinions. However, she reiterated her point, saying, "We as actors always have the option of opting out. When you do any project, you are told that all is going to happen."

Kriti recently faced a lot of criticism for wearing an off-white ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape, and a draped skirt for an advertisement for a jewellery brand named GIVA on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Some of the netizens were of the opinion that the attire was not appropriate as per Indian traditions. The ad was eventually withdrawn by the brand.

--IANS

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