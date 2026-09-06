Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 3, workers continue rescue operation

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) At least three people were killed, and nine injured, with several others feared trapped under the debris as a building with a basement and five floors collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, a police official said.

Eleven trapped people were rescued from the collapse site as first responders used gas cutters and JCB’s to cut iron beams and remove the debris, said the official.

The incident took place around 1.30 p.m., and most of the victims were students who were living as PG in the building, which had rooms to accommodate 40 people, said a police official, adding that the building’s owner lives in Gurugram.

The Delhi Fire Brigade said it was informed about the incident around 1.30 p.m. and immediately rushed fire tenders to the site.

The police said that the building was 40-50 years old, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and was used as a PG accommodation for students, many of whom were studying in Delhi University’s South Campus in the Dhaula Kuan area.

Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred, said the police, indicating that the heavy rains may have also contributed to the tragedy.

Teams of Delhi Police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, along with fire tenders and CATS ambulances, reached the spot and commenced rescue operations shortly after the incident, said an official.

The victims were shifted to AIIMS, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met them and inquired about their condition.

Earlier, CM Gupta, Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu and Mayor Pravesh Wahi visited the tragedy site and monitored the rescue operations that continued till late in the evening.

The rescue teams made arrangements for lighting for continuing operations after dark and kept oxygen cylinders on standby to help rescued victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident. In a post on X, the PMO said, “The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap: PM @narendramodi.”

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a statement on social media platform X, said, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is at the incident site in Satya Niketan, R.K. Puram, along with senior officials and concerned authorities, closely monitoring the rescue operation."

"All agencies are at the site and working in close coordination. Every effort is focused on the safe rescue of the children. Relief and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing," it added.

"Rescue and emergency response operations are underway on a war footing at the site of the unfortunate building collapse... Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are on site," the CMO added.

--IANS

rch/uk