Hina Khan channels her inner “Poo”, recreates Kareena Kapoor's dialogue from K3G

Television superstar Hina Khan recently shared a light-hearted video on her social media account recreating the iconic Poo dialogue made famous by Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan in her cult classic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

In the video, Hina can be seen playfully mouthing the line, “Do I look phat?!” P-H-A-T, Pretty Hot and Tempting,” alongside her professional team, which included her manager, makeup artist, and hairstylist.

Dressed in a stylish denim-on-denim outfit featuring fringe detailing, Hina looked classy and channelled her inner Poo in the fun reel. The actress, who shares a close bond with her team, has been associated with them for years. Her manager, also named Hina, has been working with her for over a decade since the early days of Khan's television career. Hina Khan rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which premiered on January 12, 2009, marking her television debut. She became a household name for her performance in the show, which she was a part of until 2016.

Apart from television success, Hina also made her presence felt at an international film festival, Khan's Film Festival, where she was lauded for her poise and fashion choices. The actress is currently seen on the couple's reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal. Recently on the show, Hina was seen getting very emotional when an audience member of the show, who was later revealed to be actress Rupali Ganguly's makeup artist, Sony, volunteered to cut her long tresses as a part of the task given to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

She further wished to donate her hair to cancer patients, drawing applause from the audience and contestants alike, with Rubina also praising her courage and compassion. The gesture brought tears to the eyes of Hina Khan and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is seen hosting the show. Both the actresses have personally experienced the harsh reality of battling cancer.

Sonali, who is a cancer survivor, recalled her own journey and the pain of losing her hair during chemotherapy. Hina Khan, who has been battling cancer, holding the freshly cut tresses, was seen getting emotional. She said, “Nobody knows the value of these cut hair more than cancer patients. I wear a wig now which is made from that hair that someone had donated. I am so grateful for their kindness,” she said.

Sonali echoed Hina's sentiments and words, and towards the end of the segment, was seen hugging Hina tightly and sharing tears, probably thinking about their tough journey.

