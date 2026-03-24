Himesh Reshammiya shares how he approached ‘Chand Dekh Lena’ from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Maatrubhumi’

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has shared that he has captured the ache of distance between two lovers with the song ‘Chand Dekh Lena’ from the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’.

The video of the song features Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, and brings forth an emotional narrative that reflects the film’s deeper themes of love, separation, and longing. The visuals show Chitrangada Singh’s character waiting with quiet resilience for her husband, played by Salman Khan, who returns home after serving at the border, highlighting the silent strength of families who stand behind those protecting the nation.

Sharing his thoughts on the composition, Himesh Reshammiya said, “With this song, the brief was to capture the ache of distance between two lovers. Sameer Anjaan’s lyrics bring pain alive, while the tune stays massy and addictive. The tune was made with hours of rework and dedication. I’ve earlier created songs for Salman Khan, but this one carries a certain uniqueness to it, as it dives deeply into every listener everywhere”.

The song beautifully captures the pain of distance between two lovers, the emotional reality of relationships shaped by a soldier’s duty.

‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director.

Earlier, Salman took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’. The picture shows the actor peeking through the clapperboard. The 86th scene from the film shows a close-up shot 1 of the actor giving his 1st take. Salman was seen dressed in combat fatigues featuring a jacket with insignia, and other layers of the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). Since the Galwan stand-off happened in 2020-2021, the character has been dressed accordingly.

PC DPM was replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) of the INCAM (Indian National Camouflage). The new uniform was unveiled on January 15, 2022 during the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi.

The new pattern was designed in collaboration with NIFT. The picture also features a wound running down the actor’s side face. The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

--IANS

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