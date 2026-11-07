Himesh Reshammiya remembers father as his biggest inspiration, recalls how his teachings navigate his musical journey

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to celebrate Diwali with gratitude.

The singer reflected on the influence of his father, whom he describes as his guru, and called him as his biggest inspiration and the guiding force behind his musical journey.

The superstar judge of the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol Legends Return', speaking to IANS exclusively said, “My father was my guru, my biggest inspiration and the guiding force behind my musical journey. His teachings and blessings continue to illuminate my path, inspiring me to keep learning, evolving and following my passion with dedication.”

Drawing a parallel between the spirit of Diwali and the universal appeal of music, the singer said, “Diwali is a beautiful celebration of light, hope, gratitude and new beginnings. Music, much like Diwali, has the power to unite people, evoke beautiful memories and create moments that stay with us forever.”

He further highlighted how the festive season has been particularly special for him with the music of Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaster G9 garnering over 500 million views across platforms in a short span. Adding to the celebrations has been the success of Indian Idol Legends Return.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Himesh said, “I am truly grateful to God and my audience for blessing me with the super success of the music of Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaster G9, whose songs have garnered over 500 million views across platforms in such a short span. The success of Indian Idol Legends Return has been the icing on the cake, making this festive season even more special for me.”

Known to his fans as Hit Machine HR, the singer said he feels blessed. He added, “As Hit Machine HR, I feel blessed to continue creating music that connects with people across generations and brings them joy.”

Concluding with a heartfelt festive message, Himesh said, “This Diwali, I sincerely pray from the bottom of my heart that everyone is blessed with happiness, success, prosperity, great health and, most importantly, mental peace. May this festival bring renewed hope, beautiful beginnings and countless reasons to celebrate. Jai Mata Di, let’s rock this Diwali.”

–IANS

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