‘Peace Accord covers pro-talks faction’: Assam CM clarifies Minister’s ULFA remark

Guwahati, Oct 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday clarified that state minister Biswajit Daimary’s recent remarks praising the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) referred to the pro-talks faction that signed a peace accord with the Centre and the state government, and not the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I).

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said the distinction was important as the pro-talks faction had entered into a peace agreement and was no longer operating as a banned militant organisation, while ULFA-I remained banned.

The clarification came a day after Daimary reportedly praised ULFA for protecting Assam from outside forces over the past five decades. His remarks, made at a gathering in Tinsukia district, triggered discussion over the government's position on the decades-old insurgency.

Sarma said Daimary had specifically referred to the faction associated with Anup Chetia and other leaders who had joined the peace process, and not the organisation led by Paresh Baruah.

He maintained that the government had already concluded a peace agreement with the pro-talks faction, distinguishing it from ULFA-I, which has not signed a peace accord with the government.

The Chief Minister said that Daimary had referred to the faction led by Anup Chetia, which subsequently joined the peace process, and that the minister's comments should not be interpreted as support for ULFA-I.

On December 29, 2023, the Centre, the Assam government and representatives of the pro-talks ULFA faction signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement in New Delhi. Under the agreement, the faction committed to renouncing violence, surrendering arms and ammunition, disbanding its armed organisation and joining the democratic process.

ULFA-I, led by Paresh Baruah, has remained outside the peace agreement and continues to pursue its separate path.

Daimary's remarks had drawn attention because ULFA's decades-long insurgency has been associated with violence, security operations and significant loss of life in Assam.

His comments also highlighted the role of the Moran and Matak communities in the organisation's leadership. Sarma's clarification sought to distinguish the faction that has entered into a peace agreement from the outfit that continues to remain outside the peace process, amid renewed political debate over ULFA's legacy and its role in Assam's history.

--IANS

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