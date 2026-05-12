Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam Chief Minister for second straight term

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term, as the BJP-led NDA formed the government in the state for the third straight time.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Khanapara in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top BJP and NDA leaders.

Along with Sarma, five Ministers were also sworn in to the new Council of Ministers. Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Charan Boro and senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog took oath as Ministers.

The ceremony was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, besides BJP national leaders and Chief Ministers from 22 NDA-ruled states.

Several prominent religious leaders, including 15 Satradhikars from Assam’s Vaishnavite monasteries, also attended the event.

A number of leading industrialists and distinguished personalities from different sectors were present at the ceremony.

Sarma, dressed in traditional Assamese attire, took the oath amid loud cheers from party workers and supporters gathered at the venue.

The BJP leader returned to power after the NDA secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

This marks the second consecutive term for Sarma as the Chief Minister. He first assumed the office in 2021. Under his leadership, the BJP has now scripted history by forming the government in Assam for the third consecutive time, further consolidating the party’s political dominance in the northeastern state.

Earlier, Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party in Assam. Following this, he met Governor Acharya and staked a claim to form the new government.

--IANS

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