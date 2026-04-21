April 21, 2026 3:38 PM हिंदी

Himani Shivpuri visits Raj Kapoor's Pune farmhouse, recalls shooting Prem Granth & experiencing RK hospitality

Himani Shivpuri visits Raj Kapoor's Pune farmhouse, recalls shooting Prem Granth & experiencing RK hospitality

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri recently recalled the famous hospitality of Kapoor clan, and also shooting movie Prem Granth, as she visited the iconic farmhouse of Raj Kapoor in Pune.

The iconic farmhouse is now home to an educational institute, where Himani interacted with young aspirants and remembered her good old days and film memories.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared her experience from the visit and wrote, “Suprabhat! Had a wonderful time interacting with the young talent in the Acting Pathshala at MIT Pune! The place is special as it was originally Rk farm house, have wonderful memories of shooting Prem Granth and enjoying the famous RK hospitality, and the mangoes that used to come from there.”

She added, “The campus houses a tribute to the legend Shri Raj Kapur. Its like visiting a pilgrimage!”

Himani who seemed to have taken a trip down memory lane, recalled shooting for her movie Prem Granth that starred Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit at the same location, and also spoke about experiencing the warmth and hospitality associated with the Kapoor legacy.

In one of the pictures shared, the actress is seen addressing and interacting with a group of students from a School of Drama.

Talking about the historic RK farmhouse, based in Loni Kalbhor area of Pune, is situated along the banks of the Mula-Mutha River.

The scenic property once owned by Raj Kapoor, served as a vacation home for the actor and his family and was also a prominent shooting location for many of his films.

Movies such as Sangam, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Prem Granth, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and many others were filmed at the location.

Over the years, the farmhouse has been transformed into an educational campus that looks into the preservation the filmmaker’s legacy.

The farmhouse also has a museum dedicated to Raj Kapoor, featuring mannequins and displays inspired by his iconic films such as Awara, Mera Naam Joker and others.

Talking about Himani Shivpuri, the actress is touted as one of the most recognised character actors of the entertainment world.

She has appeared in several popular films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Hero No.1 and many more.

–IANS

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