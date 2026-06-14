Sukhwinder Singh was never meant to sing ‘Beedi Jalaile', reveals how the song turned into a duet

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Renowned singer Sukhwinder Singh made an interesting revelation during the latest episode of the singing reality show, "Indian Idol".

He revealed that he was never meant to sing the famous track ‘Beedi Jalaile’ from 'Omkara'.

Sharing how his small part in the song became one of the most successful duets of the Bollywood industry, Sukhwinder said, "Main iss gaane ka hissa hi nahi tha pehele. Main gaya tha ye 'Dham dham dharam dharaiya re, sab se bade ladaiya re, omkara hey omkara' gaane. (I was not a part of this song initially. I went to sing 'Dham dham dharam dharaiya re, sab se bade ladaiya re, omkara hey omkara)."

However, what happened next took the song to a completely different level. Sharing the incident in his own words, he recalled, "Gulzar sahab ne Vishal ji ko kaha ki, isko ek line de do, mere khayal se bass itna hi kafi hai, 'Naa ghilaaf, Naa lihaaf, Thandi hawa bhi khilaf Sasuri' bass phir vapis ek line aur 'Itni sardi hai kisi ka lihaaf lei lay, Jaa padosi ke chulhe se aag lei lay,' ye hai unke aur pass mai take bass, abb unhone kha ek kaam karo pura hi gaana ga do, to aise duet ban gaya. (Gulzar sahab asked Vishal to give me one line in the song, he thought that’s probably enough, 'Naa ghilaaf, Naa lihaaf, Thandi hawa bhi khilaf Sasuri'. Then they added,

'Itni sardi hai kisi ka lihaaf lei lay, Jaa padosi ke chulhe se aag lei lay,'

Then he finally said, "Do one thing, just sing the whole song". and that’s how this duet was made.)"

Moved by this, singer Shreya Ghoshal, one of the judges on the show, shared, "Sukhi ji ki awaz mai ibbadat hai voh jab gaate hai ishwar ke liye gaate hain bass. (There is devotion in Sukhi ji's voice; when he sings, he only sings for God.)"

Pitching in, another judge, Vishal Dadlani added, "Ye awaaz ibaadat karne layak hain (This voice is worthy of worship)."

"Indian Idol" airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and also streams on SonyLIV.

--IANS

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