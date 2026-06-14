Katy Perry posts cute video with Norwegian ‘wonder’, after FIFA World Cup 2026 opening performance

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who performed at the opening ceremony of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Americas, shared a brief interaction with her partner in crime, child artiste, Tius Luka.

The singer recently took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures and videos from backstage. One of the videos shows the singer talking to the young singer, and trying to strike a conversation. Tius Luka, on his part, kept the answers succinct and extremely clear.

In the video, Katy Perry asked him, “How does it feel to sing for over a billion people the first time on stage?”.

Responding to the same, the young singer said, “It was not my first time”. Katy Perry then said, “Were you nervous?” To which the young artiste replied in negative.

She then went on to ask, “What does the energy feel like, Tius?”. He just said, “Good”.

Realising it’s difficult to extract a reaction from him, Katy Perry then said, “Tius, the wonder. Check it out 143, he is the OG, all the way from Norway”.

One of the pictures in her post also featured her beau, Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada. Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been dating since 2025. The couple made their high-profile relationship red-carpet official at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is jointly being hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America, has drawn massive criticism from football fans across the world for poor management, theft and petty crimes.

The England football team lost items worth $18,000 in Kansas City. The items stolen were quickly recovered, and the culprits have been sent for the due legal process.

--IANS

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