Pakistan: At least seven killed, 33 injured after storms, rains lash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, June 14 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and 33 others injured in incidents caused by strong winds, lighting and rainfall in several parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the past 24 hours, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) statement on Sunday, local media reported on Sunday.

The deceased in the incidents reported from Bannu, Shangla and Mansehra include four men, one women and two children. The casualties took place when walls and roofs of houses collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain that occurred in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the damage assessment report released by the PDMA, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The latest fatalities have been reported days after at least two people were killed and 31 others were injured in rain and win-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this month.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that more rainfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and several parts of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday. It further stated that other parts of Pakistan are expected to remain hot and dry, Geo News reported.

Last week, a report detailed that the latest spell of storms in Pakistan, despite being predicted in advance have once again exposed the gap between preparedness and response. The recurrence of disruption under predictable conditions showcases a cycle that will continue to occur without meaningful intervention.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had predicted the latest spell of rains and thunderstorms in advance and placed several regions on alert. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan were all classified as vulnerable zones between April 12 and 17. The warnings were issued timely and were district specific, yet the disruptions that followed showcases that only the presence of information cannot translate it into preparedness, according to the report in ETRUTH MV.

Vulnerable areas, including areas like Chitral and Swat and densely populated regions like Lahore and Rawalpindi, were identified well in advance. These predictions provide information about expected rainfall intensity, wind patterns, and potential hazards and allow authorities to mobilise resources, coordinate responses, and mitigate risks before they materialise. However, the recurring disruption in Pakistan caused by seasonal storms suggests that these opportunities are not being fully used. The agencies issue warning, but there is absence of timely and effective action, as per the report.

"Pakistan’s experience with seasonal storms illustrates a broader challenge in governance: the ability to translate information into action. The forecasts are increasingly precise, the risks are well understood, and the institutional frameworks are in place. Yet the outcomes remain largely unchanged," the report in ETruth MV stated.

"The latest spell of storms, despite being clearly anticipated, has once again exposed the gap between preparedness and response. The recurrence of disruption under predictable conditions highlights a cycle that continues without meaningful interruption. As the country moves through another season of weather-related challenges, the pattern remains consistent. Warnings are issued, impacts follow, and the underlying issues persist—unchanged, unaddressed, and increasingly difficult to ignore," it added.

--IANS

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