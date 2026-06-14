Women’s T20 WC: ‘India must win all group games by big margins,’ says Nayar

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) As India get ready to start their Women's T20 World Cup campaign in England, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar emphasises that the team should not only focus on winning matches. Given the unpredictable English weather, which can quickly change the course of a tournament, Nayar suggested India should aim for commanding early victories to prevent problems later in the group stage.

The Women in Blue enter the competition as one of the favourites after their historic ODI World Cup triumph last year. While qualification for the knockout stages remains the immediate objective, Nayar stressed that net run rate could become a decisive factor in a rain-affected tournament.

“India have to keep the weather in mind. Playing in England, rain is always a factor. Matches can be shortened or washed out. So, they can't just aim to win. They have to win by big margins. Net run rate could decide who goes through. That means India need to bat first, post big totals, bowl teams out cheaply, and finish games early.

“You want to enter the last two group games, against Bangladesh and Australia, with qualification already almost secured. Yes, those are tough opponents. You cannot take them lightly. But you don't want to go into those matches needing a win to qualify. So, India must try and win all their group stage games by big margins to ensure a safe and stress-free passage to the semis,” Nayar told JioStar.

The former India all-rounder pointed out that a strong start would allow Harmanpreet Kaur's side to approach the latter stages of the group phase with greater freedom. With Bangladesh and Australia expected to pose significant challenges, Nayar believes India should look to build a cushion early rather than leave qualification hanging in the balance.

Beyond tactical considerations, Nayar also addressed the pressure that accompanies India's status as one of the tournament favourites. However, he argued that the burden may actually be heavier on their rivals, particularly Pakistan, when the two teams meet.

“The pressure of winning is greater on Pakistan than on India. In women's cricket, India is far ahead in skill and team strength. India walk in as the favourites and that is how everyone sees them. Pakistan have some talented players, but they lack the depth and consistency. Their batting relies heavily on a few individuals, and their bowling can be inconsistent under pressure. That is why India will have the advantage in that game,” he said.

India's rise in women's cricket over the past few years has transformed expectations surrounding the team. Once viewed as challengers, they now arrive at major tournaments with genuine title aspirations and a squad packed with international experience. Nayar believes recent success, coupled with exposure to high-pressure competitions, has prepared the players to embrace rather than fear those expectations.

“It's been a long time since Australia entered a tournament without a trophy. India won the 50-over World Cup, so they come into this T20 World Cup as the team to beat. With the WPL experience, these players know how to handle pressure. There was a time when they couldn't. But now, this team is equipped with the talent and the mindset to handle that pressure and live up to the tag of being favourites,” he added.

--IANS

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