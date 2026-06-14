Imran Khan attends 25 years of Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' celebration with ladylove Lekha Washington

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Aamir Khan's nephew, actor Imran Khan, attended the 25-year celebration of Mr Perfectionist's iconic movie 'Lagaan' on Saturday with his ladylove, Lekha Washington.

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor looked all handsome in a black pantsuit with a white shirt and bow tie. Lekha Washington accompanied him in a yellow saree, paired with a blue sleeveless blouse.

Imran Khan is believed to have gotten into a relationship with actress and model Lekha Washington in 2020, following his divorce from Avantika Malik in 2019. Imran Khan and Avantika also have a daughter together named Imara.

Although the two had known one another for a long time, moving in the same social circles, they came close during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Back in 2024, Imran Khan and Lekha Washington garnered a lot of eyeballs as the latter was spotted with the 'Delhi Belly' actor at a get-together.

In the meantime, Imran Khan was recently hosted by actress Parineeti Chopra on her podcast "Mom Talks" where he opened up about his fatherhood journey.

Speaking to Parineeti, Imran Khan said that for him, parenting has never been an obligation, but has always been a privilege.

He was heard saying, “I did not view it as my duty; I always saw it as my privilege. The time I spent with my child is something I wanted for myself. It’s not about fulfilling a role but about experiencing joy, love, and connection."

He went on to add that parenting should never be viewed through the lens of gender.

Coming back to 'Lagaan', the makers celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic film in Mumbai on Saturday. The event was attended by many bigwigs from the industry, such as Salman Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Mukesh Chhabra, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal, to name a few.

--IANS

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