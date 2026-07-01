Himani Shivpuri shares how Vijaya Mehta transformed her as a performer

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has opened up about the profound influence late theatre legend Vijaya Mehta had on her artistic journey.

Recalling her experience of working with Mehta in the play “Hamidabai ki Kothi,” Shivpuri shared how the legendary director reshaped her approach to performance. The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..’ actress further spoke about how Mehta helped her discover a distinct voice and stage presence. Remembering Mehta as a true master of her craft, Shivpuri paid an emotional tribute, acknowledging the lasting impact she left on her as a performer.

Sharing a rare throwback image, Himani wrote, “Vijaya Mehta the legend, Vijaya bai, as everyone called her, has passed away! I was fortunate to have worked with her in Hamidabai ki kothi, what an amazing director, she transforms an actor.. When peaple came to see the show, they commented, apki awaz, apki chaal hi alag thi. She transformed me. Salute to the legend! Om Shanti.”( Vijaya Mehta, the legendary theatre personality, affectionately known as Vijaya Bai, has passed away. I was fortunate to have worked with her in Hamidabai ki Kothi. What an incredible director she was—she truly transforms an actor. When people came to watch the play, they would say, ‘Your voice and your walk are completely different.’ She transformed me. Salute to the legend. Om Shanti.”)

Actress Shabana Azmi and veteran actress Bharati Achrekar were among the first to offer heartfelt tributes to the late legendary theatre director and producer.

Azmi wrote, “When you talk of artists that don't just perform—they redefine an art form. #Vijaya Mehta is the first name that comes to mind. A visionary who transformed Indian theatre with curiosity and fearless creativity, she inspired generations of actors, directors, and theatre lovers. Her work wasn't merely about the stage; it was about truth, humanity, and the limitless power of storytelling.”

She added, “Today, we celebrate an artist whom I was fortunate enough to have worked with knowing that her legacy will continue to illuminate every rehearsal room, every stage, and every artist who dares to dream.”

"Thank you, Bai for showing us that theatre is not just entertainment—it's a way of seeing the world and whose influence will echo forever. Rest in peace."

Veteran Indian theatre and film director Vijaya Mehta passed away on June 30, 2026, at the age of 91. Fondly remembered as “Bai,” she was a towering personality in the fields of theatre and cinema.

--IANS

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