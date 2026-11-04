Rahul Gandhi blaming BJP for his own failures: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur, Nov 4 (IANS) BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of questioning democratic institutions and electoral processes whenever his party faces electoral defeats.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) public outreach march in Hamirpur town in Himachal Pradesh under the party’s campaign, Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy), he said that instead of accepting the people's mandate, the Congress leadership was attempting to create confusion and undermine public confidence in the electoral system.

The programme began with a parliamentary constituency-level workers’ conference, attended by state party President Rajeev Bindal and Hamirpur MP and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

Both leaders addressed party workers and called for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots. Many party workers from Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Dehra, Dharampur, and other areas participated in the outreach march.

Referring to elections in Bihar and Kerala following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Thakur questioned the Congress’ position on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and electoral outcomes.

He asked whether the Kerala Chief Minister would also be expected to resign following an electoral defeat if the Congress's allegations regarding EVM-based elections were accepted.

He challenged the party to clarify whether its allegations were genuine or whether states like Karnataka and Kerala should respect electoral mandates.

Highlighting the Congress's poor performance in student politics, Thakur also referred to the party's student wing's electoral setbacks at Panjab University in Chandigarh and Delhi University in Delhi.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of shifting responsibility for the party's organisational shortcomings and political failures onto the BJP instead of undertaking introspection.

Taking a swipe at the Congress-led rally in Delhi, Thakur said that despite claims of mobilising approximately one million people, the actual turnout was reportedly much lower than projected.

He maintained that repeated electoral defeats reflected the electorate's rejection of the Congress's political approach.

He further said that questioning constitutional institutions without credible evidence could weaken public trust in democratic processes.

Thakur urged BJP workers to take the party's message to every household and counter what he described as the Congress's misleading narrative.

--IANS

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