November 13, 2025 4:54 PM हिंदी

Hilaria Baldwin talks about her 26-year age gap with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin talks about her 26-year age gap with Alec Baldwin

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Hilaria Baldwin, who is the wife of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, is talking about the age difference between them, and the dynamics of their relationship.

The multi-hyphenate, 41, was the latest guest on the ‘Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury’ podcast, where she discussed the 26-year age gap with her husband, 67, whom she married in 2012, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, “I don't believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation. I think that there's certain things where I have to look at him and say he has 26 more years of experience. And sometimes that's a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy”.

Speaking further about their age difference, the season 34 Dancing with the Stars alum said one thing she's learned is that you "can't please everybody”.

"I think that is a big lesson for me", Hilaria added, noting the importance of knowing "what you want" by the time you enter your 40s.

"That's a beautiful thing, you know, for your relationship, you know what you want, and there's probably a confidence that you have now that is extremely sexy and extremely just comforting. Whereas the ups and the downs and the insecurities that we often have when we're younger and not knowing ourselves”, she shared.

As per ‘People’, Hilaria and Alex share seven children: daughters, Carmen Gabriela, 12, María Lucía Victoria, 4, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, as well as four sons, Rafael Thomas, 10, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 9, Romeo Alejandro David, 7, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 5.

"I think that that is only a gift that comes with age”, she added.

Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29 (File image)

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29

Investors accounts on NSE surpasses 24 crore

Investor accounts on NSE surpass 24 crore

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation, says Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation: Jaiswal

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes