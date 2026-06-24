High-level meet clears decks for VB–G RAM G scheme to commence from July 1

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) A high-level inter-Ministerial consultation on the Draft Convergence Framework under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB–G RAM G Act, 2025, was convened here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Rohit Kansal, Union Rural Development department Secretary.

Representatives and nodal officers from 18 Ministries and Departments of the Union government participated in the consultation.

The consultation forms part of the preparatory activities being undertaken ahead of the commencement of the VB–G RAM G Act on July 1.

The meeting focused on operationalising the Act's vision of a whole-of-government approach to rural development through decentralised, Panchayati Raj Institution-led planning and convergence, according to an official statement.

The Framework envisages a bottom-up planning architecture in which development priorities identified by Gram Sabhas are aggregated through Panchayati Raj Institutions and aligned with sectoral programmes of different Ministries and Departments.

The approach aims to ensure that public investments converge around locally identified priorities, resulting in more effective and sustainable development outcomes.

To facilitate the operationalisation of the scheme from July 1, the Department has notified an interim list of 318 permissible works covering natural resource management, irrigation, rural connectivity, community infrastructure, livelihood-supporting assets, climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

The participants noted that the broad scope of permissible works provides substantial opportunities for convergence across sectors and schemes.

Rohit Kansal emphasised that convergence is a core pillar of the VB–G RAM G Act and is essential for addressing interconnected rural development priorities such as water security, livelihoods, infrastructure, climate resilience and local economic development.

He noted that the Act envisages a "Single Plan – Multi Funding" approach, enabling different schemes and programmes to work towards common development outcomes while retaining their respective mandates and funding structures.

The Department of Rural Development presented the Draft Convergence Framework developed under the Act.

At the centre of the framework is the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan (VGPP), which serves as the primary planning instrument for rural development at the Gram Panchayat level.

Prepared through community participation and approved by the Gram Sabha, the VGPP seeks to integrate local needs with the resources, expertise and investments available under various Central and state schemes.

The meeting also reviewed the thematic priorities and permissible works framework under the Act.

The Act organises rural development interventions under four thematic focus areas: Water Security; Core Rural Infrastructure; Rural Livelihoods; and Special Works for Mitigation of Extreme Weather Events.

Detailed discussions were held on strengthening technical and financial convergence, identifying schemes suitable for convergence, enhancing digital interoperability, and establishing institutional mechanisms for coordinated implementation and monitoring.

Participating Ministries and Departments shared their observations and suggestions on the Draft Framework.

--IANS

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