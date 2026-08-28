'Hi5, smiles and more': PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, sharing moments of smiles, high-fives and interaction with schoolchildren.

PM Modi shared a reel on his Instagram account and said, "Hi5, smiles and more during today’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM."

In the video, the Prime Minister can be seen interacting with schoolchildren and exchanging warm greetings with them. During the interaction, a child asked PM Modi about his childhood dream.

Responding to the question, the Prime Minister said, “Aap logon se milne ka (to meet all of you)".

PM Modi was also seen shaking hands and exchanging high-fives with the children, who could be heard laughing and giggling during the interaction. He also blessed the children and spent time engaging with them during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and wished that the bond of love, affection and mutual trust would remain forever unbreakable.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable—that is my heartfelt wish."

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of love, affection and protection between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, sisters tie colourful rakhis around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their health, happiness and prosperity. Brothers, in turn, express their affection by offering gifts and pledging to stand by their sisters through life’s challenges.

The festival is observed on Purnima, the full moon day, of the Hindu month of Shravana. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on Friday.

As part of the traditional celebrations, sisters apply a tilak on their brothers’ foreheads before tying the rakhi, while families exchange sweets and gifts.

Raksha Bandhan is primarily celebrated in India and Nepal and is observed during the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which generally falls in August according to the Gregorian calendar.

--IANS

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