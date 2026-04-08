‘He’s unbelievable, been the best keeper in the world’: Havertz hails Raya after late UCL winner

Lisbon, April 8 (IANS) Kai Havertz reserved special praise for goalkeeper David Raya, calling him ‘the best ‘keeper in the world,’ after his late strike secured a crucial first-leg advantage in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Havertz struck deep into stoppage time to hand Arsenal FC a narrow win in Lisbon, but the German forward was quick to highlight Raya’s standout performance that ensured the visitors kept a clean sheet.

"He's unbelievable - I still think people underestimate him in the football world, but for the last two years, I don't know, maybe he's been the best 'keeper in the world and we're all glad to have him here,” Havertz was quoted by Arsenal.

The decisive goal came after a key contribution from substitute Gabriel Martinelli, who made an immediate impact off the bench with a perfectly weighted assist.

“I've said that about 80 per cent of the goal goes to him,” Havertz said afterwards. “I was there to finish it off. I but it was a top assist from him, I saw him and he just played the perfect pass and it was a good goal."

The strike marked yet another instance of Arsenal’s bench making a difference in Europe this season, underlining the squad’s depth at a critical stage of the competition.

The result also provided a timely boost for the London side following a difficult run of results domestically, with Havertz admitting the squad had been frustrated in recent weeks.

"Yeah I think we needed that as we were all frustrated with how the last couple of weeks went but it's time to move forward, it's time to be positive, and it's time to all stick together as a group - as players, staff, fans, we're all in this together and we still can make something happen this year. It can be something very special, that's what we're going to go for, and now it's time to win games,” Havertz stated.

Arsenal will now carry a slender advantage into the return leg at the Emirates Stadium as they look to seal a place in the semi-finals.

--IANS

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