Uriyadi Vijay Kumar's 'Arivu' shoot wrapped

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) The makers of director Sathya Siva's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Arivu', featuring actor Vijay Kumar of Uriyadi fame and actress Kayal Anandhi in the lead, on Friday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, director Sathya Siva shared a making video of the film and wrote, "#Arivu Shoot Wrapped. From vision to reality — here’s a glimpse of the making."

The making video showed the unit shooting in mountainous regions and made it evident that the film's core plot revolved around the issues of education and women's rights.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had recently been in the news for renovating a government school in Munnar, much to the delight of the people in the region.

Sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS that some sequences of the film were shot at a government school in a place called Letchmi near Ottapaarai in Munnar.

While shooting there, the film's unit noticed that the school did not have adequate basic facilities for students. Immediately, the producer of the film, Sai Vinod Jayakumar, chose to undertake steps to provide such facilities at the school, sources said.

Accordingly, renovation work was carried out in the school. Also, the structure was given a fresh coat of paint. In addition, drinking water facilities were provided at the school. This gesture by the film unit had come in for praise from the students and the people in the region.

While the first phase of the film's shooting took place at Munnar, the second schedule took place at Theni.

For the unaware, 'Arivu' will feature a strong social storyline centered on women's rights. Apart from Vijay Kumar and Anandhi, the film will also feature I M Vijayan, Deepa Shankar and Singam Puli in pivotal roles.

Sathyasiva, who has written the story and screenplay, is known for conveying strong social themes in a vibrant cinematic language. The film is being produced by Sai Vinod Jayakumar under the banner of Movietron Productions.

On the technical front, music for the film has been scored by D. Imman. Cinematography for the film is by Dil Raju while editing is by Vetri Krishnan. Art direction is by S K Ramu.

--IANS

mkr/