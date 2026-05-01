Pooja Hegde on one year of ‘Retro’: Storms, ligament tear, and an island full of snakes

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) As her film “Retro” completed one year in cinema on Friday, actress Pooja Hegde reminisced about the whirlwind journey behind its making and said that by all accounts, it should’ve been chaos. However, it wasn’t.

Pooja shared an album full of videos and pictures from the shoot of the Karthik Subbaraj romantic action film starring Suriya.

The clips and pictures featured the actress in the character of Rukmini, along with glimpses of her ligament tear, the boat catching fire, and the heavy storm they faced while making the movie.

“One year of RETRO Storms, a ligament tear, endless mud, our boat catching fire (Suhas, forever a hero ), and an island full of snakes…By all accounts, it should’ve been chaos. But it wasn’t,” wrote the actress.

Pooja said that the shooting was full of “good vibes.”

“It was filled with peace, good vibes,a whole lot of laughter and a feeling of making something purely for the love of it. Because when you’re creating with the right people, for the love of cinema, even the toughest days feel easy. @ksubbaraj our captain, thank you for believing i could be Rukku @actorsuriya,” she added.

The film follows an orphan named Paarivel "Paari" Kannan, who is raised by a gangster. He faces betrayal and a violent cult as he searches for his true origins, fulfils a prophecy, and tries to reunite with his lost love, Rukmini.

Pooja currently awaits the release of her next Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is slated to release on June 5.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is reportedly about a boy who has been rejected by many women. He was in a relationship with loneliness. But then he receives help from God, and suddenly, his mind fills with many different thoughts.

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired from this popular track.

--IANS

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