Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her ‘lazy old-school mornings’ with Taimur & Jeh

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan gave her fans a sneak peek into her “lazy old-school mornings” as she shared family moments featuring her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena wrote, “Lazy old school mornings” followed by another story that read, “Goodmorning.”

In the first picture, Kareena captured a beautiful corridor featuring white pillars, vintage-style chairs, and an open sunlit seating area that give classy and royal retreat vibes.

In another picture, Taimur and Jeh could be seen enjoying the morning outdoors, standing together in the middle of the open courtyard having their own little sibling tine.

Kareena who seemingly enjoyed her coffee from inside, clicked them from behind.

Just a day ago on Thursday, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the airport with their sons, jetting off for a family vacation.

While the actress has not officially disclosed the location yet, but going by the looks of the pictures, it appears the family could be spending time at the iconic Pataudi Palace.

Both Kareena and Saif are hands-on parents to their boys.

The couple often makes it a point to celebrate and be present at the special days of their kids.

A few weeks ago, Kareena had taken took to her social media account to share a candid moment with husband Saif Ali Khan, offering a peek into their parenting routine.

Sharing a selfie, the actress captioned it, “Soccer Duties.”

Kareena Kapoor had not given any glimpse of her kids, but it appeared that both Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan, were busy playing soccer while their parents cheered from the sidelines, fulfilling what Kareena called their “soccer duties.”

From their sons’ annual days to sports day and so on, Kareena and Saif always manage to take out time from the busy schedules to be present at the special days.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Saif welcomed their first son, Taimur known as Tim Tim in December 2016, followed by their second son, Jahangir fondly known as Jeh, in February 2021.

--IANS

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