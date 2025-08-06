August 06, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

'He's matured into genuine match-winner for India', Moeen Ali lauds Siraj's superb outing at The Oval

London, Aug 6 (IANS) Former cricketer Moeen Ali heaped praise on India's Mohammed Siraj for his remarkable performance in the recently concluded series against England and said the bowler has made big strides towards being a complete bowler in international cricket.

England had no answers to Siraj’s precision and persistence, as he tore through the lower order with a burst of three wickets while conceding only nine runs in 25 balls. Fittingly, Siraj sealed the narrow 6-run win for India by knocking over Gus Atkinson’s off-stump.

"Siraj has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world-class. He’s matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it’s always a challenge for batsmen facing him," stated Moeen Ali during his recent visit to the London office of leading property developer GFS Developments.

"What impresses me most is his ability to control the ball. He’s got a big heart and never backs down — that’s what makes him so special. Credit to him for the impact he’s making," added Ali, who currently lives in Dubai and enquired about properties there during his visit to the GFS Office.

Siraj was the only pacer to have played all five Tests in the series against England. He ended the series as the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps in five Tests.

Moeen Ali, who has retired from international cricket, is exploring his cricketing abilities in Dubai, where he now resides and considers the city one of the safest places on earth. He recently played for the England Champions in the World Champions of Legends and will look to continue his top performance in the upcoming T20 tournament.

"Moeen was a great cricketer and did well in the recent WCL tournament. It was a pleasure to welcome Moeen Ali to our London office. He’s not only a world-class sportsman but also a thoughtful individual. We’re excited to assist him in finding a property that reflects his taste and values," said Irfan Wahid, CEO of GFS Developments.

--IANS

bc/

