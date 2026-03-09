March 09, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

CEC Gyanesh Kumar offers prayers at Kalighat temple, reaffirms commitment to fair polls in Bengal

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar visited the revered Kalighat Kali Temple on Monday morning, where he offered prayers and sought divine blessings for the well-being of the people of West Bengal.

During the visit, he reiterated the Election Commission’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections in the state.

Speaking during the visit, Kumar emphasised that the democratic process must remain inclusive and fearless for every voter. Referring to the upcoming electoral exercise, he said, “This time, it will be a festival of fearless and fair elections.” The remark highlighted the Commission’s focus on ensuring a transparent and secure voting process.

The temple visit comes amid the Election Commission of India’s ongoing review of electoral preparations in the state ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. The full Bench of the Election Commission of India, led by Kumar, arrived in Kolkata from New Delhi late on Sunday evening for a multi-day review of election-related matters.

Upon arrival at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the Commission’s delegation was received by West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and the state’s Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty.

The full Bench of the Commission will begin its engagements in Kolkata on Monday with meetings involving representatives of all registered political parties in the state. Each party has been allotted around 10 minutes to present its concerns and suggestions directly to the Commission.

The discussions are expected to focus on multiple issues, including the ongoing judicial adjudication of voters’ documents that have been flagged as “logical discrepancy” cases. The Commission is also reviewing administrative preparedness and logistical arrangements in preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Sources indicated that the ruling All India Trinamool Congress is likely to be given the first slot for interaction with the Commission’s full Bench during the meetings.

The visit by the Election Commission leadership is seen as a significant step in assessing the ground situation and reinforcing institutional commitment to conducting a transparent and credible electoral process in West Bengal.

