Darsheel Safary roped in for Mohit Raina, Priya Mani’s cross-border international feature

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Darsheel Safary has been roped in for the cast of the upcoming cross-border international feature film starring Mohit Raina and Priya Mani.

Speaking about joining the project, Darsheel, who rose to stardom with his work in the Aamir Khan-starrer Taare Zameen Par, said: “This story moved me deeply. It speaks about courage, vulnerability, and choices that define who we become.”

Darsheel added: “I’m grateful to be part of a film that transcends geography and speaks to universal emotions.”

Sources close to the production reveal that Darsheel’s character forms the emotional bridge between the Indian and international worlds depicted in the film, anchoring the story’s moral and psychological core.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Mohit Raina and Priya Mani, two performers celebrated for their commanding screen presence across Indian and global streaming platforms. With Darsheel joining the cast, the project now brings together three distinct acting energies spanning theatrical cinema.

The film is being positioned as a premium international release, with plans for a global streaming distribution. Shot across multiple countries, the project aims to blend cinematic scale with intimate human drama.

The yet-untitled Indo-U.S immigrant family drama, directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar. It is currently in advanced pre-production, with principal photography scheduled to commence later this year.

Principal photography is set to commence in April, with filming planned across New York and New Jersey, as well as Delhi and Jammu-Kashmir in India.

The project centers on the true story of an immigrant family’s experience navigating cultural identity and belonging in America. U.S.-based Red Bison Productions has partnered with Mumbai’s Azure Entertainment on a cross-border feature film marking the Indian company’s inaugural Hollywood collaboration, reports variety.com.

The yet-to-be-titled project, mounted as a global co-production by Mumbai based Azure Entertainment and USA based Red Bison Productions, brings together powerful storytelling and international scale, exploring themes of identity, resilience, and human connection across borders.

