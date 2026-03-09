Tahir Raj Bhasin wraps up Vikram Phadnis’ film: What a ride this one’s been

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has shared that the shooting for filmmaker-designer Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming film has concluded and went on to describe the experience as an unforgettable journey.

Taking to Instagram, Tahir shared a string of pictures from the sets of the yet-untitled movie. The motley of photographs featured moments from the puja, shoot and BTS moments with the cast and crew, including his co-star Saiyami Kher.

“It’s a wrap,” Tahir wrote.

He added: “What a ride this one’s been.”

Tahir went on to share that the project has finally wrapped up and expressed gratitude to the director and the entire team for the experience.

“Thank you @vikramphadnis for writing and directing a part that is all heart and has been such a treat to play. Can’t wait to share your labour of love with the world.”

The actor also praised cinematographer Jay Oza for elevating the film’s visual appeal.

“@ozajay a magician with the lens. Thank you for bringing your excellence and raising the aesthetic bar everyday. And to the endlessly energetic crew, assistants, and fantastic co-stars thank you for the madness and the journey,” he wrote.

The actor was recently seen in “Special Ops 2”, where he played a menacing antagonist. The show also starred Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker. It followed RAW officer Himmat Singh, focusing on preventing a massive cyberattack threatening India's digital infrastructure.

Before that, he featured in the hit series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Sultan of Delhi, a period crime thriller by Milan Luthria. The series is set in Delhi in the year 1962 and is based on writer Arnab Ray's book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension and stars an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, Mehreen Pirzada, and Harleen Sethi.

He made his screen debut with Kismat Love Paisa Dilli in 2012 and made a brief appearance in Kai Po Che!. He then appeared in the romantic comedy One by Two, directed by Devika Bhagat.

In 2014, Tahir made his debut in a leading role with Pradeep Sarkar's crime thriller Mardaani alongside Rani Mukerji, in which he played the role of Karan Rastogi, a Delhi-based human trafficking kingpin. His character in the film, inspired from the American TV series, Breaking Bad.

In 2016, he starred in the action spy thriller Force 2 as the antagonist opposite John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha. For his work in Mardaani and Force 2.

