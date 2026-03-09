March 09, 2026 2:36 PM हिंदी

Tahir Raj Bhasin wraps up Vikram Phadnis’ film: What a ride this one’s been

Tahir Raj Bhasin wraps up Vikram Phadnis’ film: What a ride this one’s been

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has shared that the shooting for filmmaker-designer Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming film has concluded and went on to describe the experience as an unforgettable journey.

Taking to Instagram, Tahir shared a string of pictures from the sets of the yet-untitled movie. The motley of photographs featured moments from the puja, shoot and BTS moments with the cast and crew, including his co-star Saiyami Kher.

“It’s a wrap,” Tahir wrote.

He added: “What a ride this one’s been.”

Tahir went on to share that the project has finally wrapped up and expressed gratitude to the director and the entire team for the experience.

“Thank you @vikramphadnis for writing and directing a part that is all heart and has been such a treat to play. Can’t wait to share your labour of love with the world.”

The actor also praised cinematographer Jay Oza for elevating the film’s visual appeal.

“@ozajay a magician with the lens. Thank you for bringing your excellence and raising the aesthetic bar everyday. And to the endlessly energetic crew, assistants, and fantastic co-stars thank you for the madness and the journey,” he wrote.

The actor was recently seen in “Special Ops 2”, where he played a menacing antagonist. The show also starred Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker. It followed RAW officer Himmat Singh, focusing on preventing a massive cyberattack threatening India's digital infrastructure.

Before that, he featured in the hit series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Sultan of Delhi, a period crime thriller by Milan Luthria. The series is set in Delhi in the year 1962 and is based on writer Arnab Ray's book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension and stars an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, Mehreen Pirzada, and Harleen Sethi.

He made his screen debut with Kismat Love Paisa Dilli in 2012 and made a brief appearance in Kai Po Che!. He then appeared in the romantic comedy One by Two, directed by Devika Bhagat.

In 2014, Tahir made his debut in a leading role with Pradeep Sarkar's crime thriller Mardaani alongside Rani Mukerji, in which he played the role of Karan Rastogi, a Delhi-based human trafficking kingpin. His character in the film, inspired from the American TV series, Breaking Bad.

In 2016, he starred in the action spy thriller Force 2 as the antagonist opposite John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha. For his work in Mardaani and Force 2.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’s Amandeep Sidhu credits her mother for the person she is today

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’s Amandeep Sidhu credits her mother for the person she is today

Seven Baloch civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces: Human rights body

Seven Baloch civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces: Human rights body

Khushbu tells husband Sundar C: We never gave up on each other! (Photo Credit: Khushbu/Instagram)

Khushbu tells husband Sundar C: We never gave up on each other!

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram radiate warmth, glow in maternity pictures as they prepare to welcome 1st child

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram radiate warmth, glow in maternity pictures as they prepare to welcome 1st child

T20 WC: ‘India’s triumph a moment of great joy, no amount of praise would be enough,’ says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

T20 WC: ‘India’s triumph a moment of great joy, no amount of praise would be enough,’ says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

T20 WC: 'He told me to be ready before Zimbabwe game…' Samson reveals Gambhir’s words that ignited his comeback

T20 WC: 'He told me to be ready before Zimbabwe game…' Samson reveals Gambhir’s words that ignited his comeback

Canada-India agri-tech partnerships gaining strategic importance for food security

Canada-India agri-tech partnerships gaining strategic importance for food security

Snehlata Vasaikar says new show ‘Vashikaranam’ will ‘explore the many shades of a woman’s life’

Snehlata Vasaikar says new show ‘Vashikaranam’ will ‘explore the many shades of a woman’s life’

Posters appear in Patna demanding Chirag Paswan be made next Chief Minister of Bihar

Posters appear in Patna demanding Chirag Paswan be made next Chief Minister of Bihar

Over 3.07 crore women-led enterprises registered on Udyam till Feb 2026: Govt

Over 3.07 crore women-led enterprises registered on Udyam till Feb 2026: Govt