Sutapa Sikdar celebrates late Irrfan Khan, son Babil on Women's Day

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, on the occasion of International Women's Day, marked the day by celebrating the ‘important men in her life’, including her late husband Irrfan Khan, and their son Babil Khan.

Taking to her social media account, Sutapa shared a video montage featuring some unseen moments with her late husband Irrfan Khan, their son Babil, and several other close men in her friends and family circle who seem to have supported her over the years.

The montage included candid photographs of late Irrfan sitting beside Sutapa at a cozy cafe, followed by happy moments of Sutapa laughing with Babil and other acquaintances.

Sutapa added the Bengali song “Aaha Tomar Shonge” by singer Sourendro–Soumyojit as the background score, further adding a warm and nostalgic tone to the tribute.

Sharing the post, she wrote,

“Every year on woman’s day I thank , cherish all my woman friendships. But this year I want to salute few men in my life who in 2025 made me believe in myself who made me laugh and made me celebrate my identity as a woman(sic).*

For the uninitiated, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53, reportedly after battling a neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer.

His demise had sent shockwaves across the country and the global film fraternity. Fans and colleagues had mourned the loss of one of India’s most nuanced and respected actors.

Talking about Sutapa Sikdar, a writer and producer by profession, had been Irrfan’s partner for decades.

The two met during their time at the National School of Drama and tied the knot in 1995. They are parents to two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Their elder son Babil Khan has followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the film industry.

He made his acting debut with the Netflix film “Qala” released in 2022, starring alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

--IANS

rd/