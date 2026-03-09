Christian Bale: Don't watch that many movies

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Award-winning actor Christian Bale, who plays Frankenstein's monster in The Bride! shared that he has many films that he still needs to watch.

The 52-year-old actor revealed that he needs to see 28-year-old Jacob Elordi's take on the same character in 61-year-old Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Bale told people.com: "I hear it's fantastic. I just don't watch that many movies."

He also needs to catch his The Bride! co-star Jessie Buckley as Agnes Hathaway, the wife of playwright-and-poet William Shakespeare, in Hamnet, for which she was crowned Best Leading Actress at the 2026 Actor Awards and BAFTAs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bale said: "I just know Jessie as The Bride."

Buckley, however, is clued up on Bale’s work.

The actress, who hopes her winning streak at recent awards bashes will continue at the Oscars on March 15, said: "The Fighter, I think, is extraordinary. The Machinist, I mean, I don't think anybody has created a character like that, that he has. He annoyingly never does a bad performance."

Buckley is full of praise for the "incredible" Bale, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "When you step onto set with Christian, you're going to work. You're gonna have to stand beside and fill a space opposite this incredible artist, and bring it with him, but I love him dearly.

"I think he's the most incredible actor, and I feel so lucky to have worked with him."

Elsewhere, Bale has warned fans not to meet him because they will face "terrible disappointment".

Asked if he has ever lost his cool and been starstruck around another celebrity, the American Psycho star told Entertainment Tonight: "I’m never cool. Not in those instances. I don’t want to meet people I see in films, I don’t want to see my heroes.

"I see it in people’s eyes when they’ve watched my movies and loved them, and then they meet me, and I see their eyes, that terrible disappointment about who I really am. And it’s true, what a disappointment. That’s me at my best in the movie. Never meet me, and I never want to meet my heroes either, because they are heroic in what they do. Give them a break, nobody can be a hero all the time."

--IANS

dc/