Here’s why Khushi Kapoor issued an apology

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Khushi Kapoor, on Wednesday, took to social media to share a light-hearted “sorry” moment.

Taking to Instagram, she shared candid pictures with her friends Aaliyah Kashyap and others, giving a glimpse of their casual and fun moments together. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Sorry to everyone who heard our dinner table conversations.” In the images, she is seen striking poses alongside her friends for the camera. Khushi exudes stylish vibes in a short top and skirt.

Reacting to her images, Khushi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani commented, “Sorry to everyone who dint also.” Aaliyah wrote, “Legit.”

A few days ago, the actress had posted her stylish photos and captioned them as "Was a converse kinda day.”

Last month, Khushi Kapoor made headlines as she remembered her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi on Mother’s Day. She shared a black-and-white collage featuring cherished memories with her mother. In one of the pictures, a young Khushi was seen embracing Sridevi, while another showed baby Khushi with the 'Mr. India’ actress.

For the unversed, Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. Prior to his marriage with Sridevi, Boney was married to Mona Kapoor, with whom he has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. After his separation from Mona, Boney Kapoor tied the knot with Sridevi, and the couple welcomed two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, both of whom are now active in the film industry.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54 due to an accidental drowning.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is reportedly set to star in the sequel to Sridevi’s 2017 film Mom. She will be seen sharing screen space with Karishma Tanna, marking their first collaboration together. Directed by Girish Kohli, the project is being produced by Boney Kapoor.

She made her feature film debut as Betty Cooper in “The Archies.” Since then, she has appeared in the romantic comedies “Loveyapa” and "Nadaaniyan," which received a lukewarm response.

--IANS

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