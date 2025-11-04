Here is what happened when Palak Tiwari tried to befriend her unique neighbors

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Newbie actress Palak Tiwari tried to befriend her unique neighbors during her stay in Australia.

In the video uploaded by her on Insta, she was heard saying, "I have some neighbours and I'm gonna try and befriend them."

Then she goes to show us her new neighbours, a couple of Giraffes.

Palak tells them, "Hey guys! Are you looking for a human friend or something? I mean I have the neck of it (flaunting her long neck), and the last time I posted a giraffe, they said I look like one."

When she did not get any response, she added, "I think they are busy right now, I should try later, they are eating. It is rude to disturb someone when they are eating."

Some time later, Palak once again tried to make friends with them, even offering them water. However, she informed in the caption that she is still waiting for the giraffes to consider her friend request.

"All the @jamalalodge animals are still considering my request. Will get back with an update (Smiling Face with Tear Emoji @australia @visitcanberra (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

In the meantime, Palak celebrated her 25th birthday on October 8, and on her special day, she received a wish from Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and aunt to Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has long been rumoured to be dating Palak.

The post that was deleted later included a picture of Palak, along with the caption, “Happiest birthday filled with love and blessings (sic),” tagging Palak.

As part of her birthday celebration, Palak went to Lonovala with mother Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh.

Shweta, who herself turned 45 on October 4, used social media to drop sneak peeks into the celebration.

Thanking Palak for making her birthday "truly unforgettable", the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress penned, "This birthday was truly unforgettable So much love and effort went into making it special.. especially from @palaktiwarii @vikaaskalantri @payalsoniiiiii and @shreyachoubey04 , to my amazing friends who made me feel so loved (red heart emoji) And a BIG THANK YOU to @radissonresortandspalonavala for going above and beyond to bring it all together so beautifully. Grateful beyond words (white heart emoji) #Blessed #BirthdayLove (sic)".

--IANS

pm/