May 19, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

'Brain hematoma, ruptured spleen': Chilling details in autopsy report in Greater Noida dowry death case

'Brain hematoma, ruptured spleen': Chilling autopsy report in Greater Noida dowry death case

Noida, May 19 (IANS) The post-mortem report in the Greater Noida dowry death has revealed a series of external and internal injuries on Deepika Nagar’s body, including a bone-deep wound and spleen rupture, indicating that she was under “deep trauma” before succumbing to injuries.

The chilling autopsy report on Deepika’s death comes in the backdrop of dowry harassment charges against her husband and in-laws. The 24-year-old Deepika, who married Hrithik about 1.5 years ago, died after jumping from the rooftop, allegedly after repeated tormenting and torturing by her husband and the in-laws.

The Greater Noida Police lodged a case following Deepika’s suicide, which her family members claimed was triggered by continuous mental and physical harassment.

With the post-mortem report identifying several injury marks on her body, the city police will seek to corroborate the autopsy findings with the family’s claims to draw a conclusion.

According to the autopsy report, several external and internal injuries were found on Deepika’s body, and she was also under ‘severe trauma’, triggered by rupture of the spleen and hematoma in the brain.

Details of internal injuries suggest a hematoma (blood clot) condition in the central and left regions of the brain and haemorrhage (bleeding), while external injuries range from injuries in various body parts to a bone-deep wound.

The post-mortem report found swelling on her face, injuries on her left elbow, left forearm and wounds in the lower back and lower abdomen region.

“A blue pressure mark/contusion measuring approximately 38 cm × 14 cm on the right thigh and a bone-deep wound measuring approximately 4 cm × 1.5 cm on the left knee joint,” said the report.

It also found bleeding from the left ear and deep abrasion marks on the left side of the chest and abdomen.

Notably, the tragic incident happened in Greater Noida’s Jalpura village, as she jumped from the third floor of the building, apparently after being pressured and tortured for more dowry demands. Her family claimed that she was routinely subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband as well as in-laws, whose demands for dowry only increased over time.

Deepika’s parents had given Rs 10 lakh cash, a car and several ornaments during the lavish wedding. However, they claimed that the demands kept increasing, and now they were demanding an SUV and Rs 50 lakh in cash.

--IANS

mr/dpb

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