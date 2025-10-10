October 10, 2025 2:13 PM हिंदी

Hema Malini wishes 'timeless beauty' Rekha Happy Birthday: 'Our mothers were our driving forces'

Hema Malini wishes 'timeless beauty' Rekha Happy Birthday: 'Our mothers were our driving forces'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Dream Girl Hema Malini wished Rekha, one of her closest friends in the industry "happy bithday" on Friday.

Hema took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of candid pictures of the two timeless beauties.

"Happy Birthday wishes for a very dear friend today! Rekha, beautiful inside and out, timeless, ageless beauty, has been one of my closest friends in this industry, always wishing me well (sic)," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

The 'Sholay' actress pointed out that for both of them, it was their mothers who helped them pave their way into the film industry.

Hema wrote, "Our mothers were both our driving forces and responsible for our rise in Hindi cinema. Our ethnic background binds us together and we talk often in Tamil in perfect camaraderie and intimacy. Pray God to always bless dearest Rekha with happiness and fulfilment all her life HAPPY BIRTHDAY dearest friend!"

It must be noted that Hema and Rekha have worked together in multiple movies over the years such as "Dharmatma", "Palkon Ki Chaon Mein", "Jaan Hatheli Pe", "Apne Apne", "Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja", and "Sadiyaan", to name just a few.

Shatrughan Sinha also treated the netizens with some of his unseen photos with Rekha on social media. He further penned a special birthday note for his 'Khoon Bhari Maang' co-star that read, "Let's celebrate the stylish ageless, mysterious, mystic 'Diva', enigmatic, dear friend #Rekha & wish her many happy returns of the day. May you always be abundantly blessed with happiness, joy, & great well-being. #HappyBirthday."

Furthermore, Shilpa Shetty wished her 'Rekha Ma' with the following words, "Happy Birthday Rekha Ma! You are the OG! Wishing your loads of love, good health, happiness today and everyday. Sooo blessed to have you in my life. Always inspired by your grace and wisdom," followed by three red heart emojis.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Anees Bazmee celebrates 28 years of "Deewana Mastana" starring Anil Kapoor, Govinda & Juhi Chawla

Anees Bazmee celebrates 28 years of "Deewana Mastana" starring Anil Kapoor, Govinda & Juhi Chawla

Hrithik Roshan to step into OTT as producer with upcoming thriller ‘Storm’

Hrithik Roshan to step into OTT as producer with upcoming thriller ‘Storm’

YouTube launches next phase of monetisation to boost Indian creator economy

YouTube launches next phase of monetisation to boost Indian creator economy

‘I hope the winning streak continues,’ says Manav Thakkar as he eyes gold at Asian Table Tennis C'ships

‘I hope the winning streak continues,’ says Manav Thakkar eyes gold at Asian Table Tennis C'ships

Mutual fund AUM rises to Rs 75.61 lakh crore in September: AMFI

Mutual fund AUM rises to Rs 75.61 lakh crore in September: AMFI

Jaipur Polo Team enters BM Birla Cup semifinal

Jaipur Polo Team enters BM Birla Cup semifinal

Focus is on playing fast, fearless hockey: Junior men’s coach Sreejesh aims to reclaim glory at Sultan of Johor Cup

Focus is on playing fast, fearless hockey: Junior men’s coach Sreejesh aims to reclaim glory at Sultan of Johor Cup

Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan & others wish SS Rajamouli as he turns 52

Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan & others wish SS Rajamouli as he turns 52

Director Maruthi impressed by Prabhas's energy in dance numbers of 'The Raja Saab'

Director Maruthi impressed by Prabhas's energy in dance numbers of 'The Raja Saab'

NITI Aayog releases 2nd working paper towards tax transformation

NITI Aayog releases 2nd working paper towards tax transformation