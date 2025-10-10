Hema Malini wishes 'timeless beauty' Rekha Happy Birthday: 'Our mothers were our driving forces'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Dream Girl Hema Malini wished Rekha, one of her closest friends in the industry "happy bithday" on Friday.

Hema took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of candid pictures of the two timeless beauties.

"Happy Birthday wishes for a very dear friend today! Rekha, beautiful inside and out, timeless, ageless beauty, has been one of my closest friends in this industry, always wishing me well (sic)," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

The 'Sholay' actress pointed out that for both of them, it was their mothers who helped them pave their way into the film industry.

Hema wrote, "Our mothers were both our driving forces and responsible for our rise in Hindi cinema. Our ethnic background binds us together and we talk often in Tamil in perfect camaraderie and intimacy. Pray God to always bless dearest Rekha with happiness and fulfilment all her life HAPPY BIRTHDAY dearest friend!"

It must be noted that Hema and Rekha have worked together in multiple movies over the years such as "Dharmatma", "Palkon Ki Chaon Mein", "Jaan Hatheli Pe", "Apne Apne", "Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja", and "Sadiyaan", to name just a few.

Shatrughan Sinha also treated the netizens with some of his unseen photos with Rekha on social media. He further penned a special birthday note for his 'Khoon Bhari Maang' co-star that read, "Let's celebrate the stylish ageless, mysterious, mystic 'Diva', enigmatic, dear friend #Rekha & wish her many happy returns of the day. May you always be abundantly blessed with happiness, joy, & great well-being. #HappyBirthday."

Furthermore, Shilpa Shetty wished her 'Rekha Ma' with the following words, "Happy Birthday Rekha Ma! You are the OG! Wishing your loads of love, good health, happiness today and everyday. Sooo blessed to have you in my life. Always inspired by your grace and wisdom," followed by three red heart emojis.

