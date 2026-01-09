Amaal Mallik remembers pet dog Handsome: Hopes to be your brother in every life

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Composer-singer Amaal Mallik is grieving the loss of his pet Chow Chow, Handsome. Sharing an emotional note, the musician expressed his hope of being reunited with him in every other lifetime.

Amaal took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself with Handsome. In the image, the composer-singer is seen dressed in a black suit with a white shirt, lovingly kissing his furry friend on its head. Handsome could be seen wearing a big red bow tie looking every-inch adorable.

He went on to write in the captions section: “I hope you give me the opportunity to be your brother in every other life. #RestInPower #HandsomeMalik.”

Amaal was recently seen in the 19th season of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss”. He made it to the top five of the show, which was won by actor Gaurav Khanna on the grand finale night.

Along with Amaal and Gaurav, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal made it to the Top 5.

After coming out of the show, Amaal had penned a note mentioning how he entered the house with “uncertainty”, but walked out with growth, learning and memories he will carry forever.

"Bigg Boss 19" premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Amaal Mallik is the elder son of Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik, grandson of Sardar Malik, and brother of playback singer Armaan Malik.

He debuted as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho, following it up with the song "Naina" from Khoobsurat. He got wide recognition by composing songs for the 2015 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

