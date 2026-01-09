Google introduces new Gemini-powered AI experiences in Gmail

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Google has announced to introduce new Gemini-powered experiences, including AI Inbox, for more helpful and personalised insights for its users.

The new capabilities have started rolling out in the US to Gmail users as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, said the company.

“We're starting with English and excited to roll out more languages and to more regions in the coming months,” said Blake Barnes, VP Product, Gmail, in a blog post.

AI Inbox is like having a personalised briefing, highlighting to-dos and catching you up on what matters.

“It helps you prioritise, identifying your VIPs based on signals like people you email frequently, those in your contacts list and relationships it can infer from message content. Crucially, this analysis happens securely with the privacy protections you expect from Google, keeping your data under your control,” said Barnes.

“We’re giving trusted testers access to AI Inbox before making it more broadly available in the coming months,” he added.

Just like Google Search, AI Overviews turn information into answers without the digging.

When you open an email with dozens of replies, Gmail synthesises the entire conversation into a concise summary of key points.

“And when you ask your inbox a question, we use Gemini to generate a simple AI Overview with the answer,” said Google. AI Overview conversation summaries are rolling out for everyone at no cost.

Starting today, everyone can use ‘Help Me Write’ to polish emails or draft them from scratch. There are also new Suggested Replies (an update to Smart Replies) which use the context of your conversation to offer relevant, one-click responses that match how you write.

Help Me Write and Suggested Replies are also rolling out to everyone at no cost. The Proofread feature is available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Next month, the company will update Help Me Write with better personalisation by bringing context from your other Google apps.

Today, 3 billion users rely on Gmail to connect and get things done. AI has been a big part of that — from Smart Replies to AI-powered spam blocking.

—IANS

na/