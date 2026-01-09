January 09, 2026 4:03 PM हिंदी

Ashwini Vaishnaw discusses sovereign GPU manufacturing in India with Nvidia

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, met with global chipmaker Nvidia's team to discuss the development of sovereign graphics processing units (GPUs) and local manufacturing of edge devices such as the DGX Spark in India.

Edge devices are hardware components, such as sensors, cameras, routers, etc, placed in a network, close to where data is generated, processing information locally before sending it to the cloud or data centre.

Taking to social media platform X, the minister said that the devices planned for local development can "deliver up to 1 petaFLOP performance secure inferencing for models up to 200 billion parameters."

"This compact GPU doesn’t require the Internet. Suitable for railways, shipping, healthcare, education, and remote applications," the post added.

Nvidia had earlier announced collaboration with Indian and US investors to support India’s fast-growing deep-tech ecosystem, as the India Deep Tech Alliance announced over $850 million in fresh capital commitments.

The alliance, which was launched in September with an initial $1 billion fund, aims to back startups working in cutting-edge sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and space technology.

The funding push follows an announcement from the Indian government of funding worth $12 billion to boost research and development in high-tech sectors.

The move reflects India’s growing ambition to transition from a services-driven economy to a manufacturing and innovation hub.

Thus, India’s deep-tech startups gain easy access to venture capital, overcoming concerns of their long research timelines and uncertain profitability.

Vaishnaw also noted in another X post that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a roundtable ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 with 12 domestic startups "advancing responsible, inclusive, and globally relevant AI innovations."

These 12 start-ups are working in a diverse set of areas, including e-commerce, marketing, engineering simulations, material research, healthcare, and medical research, the minister noted.

