Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Ishq Da Chehra’ from ‘Border 2’ hums straight into hearts

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh along with musician duo Sachet-Parampara is back to charm hearts with his latest track, ‘Ishq Da Chehra’ from the upcoming film ‘Border 2’.

The makers of the upcoming film “Border 2” took to social media to unveil the track which has been sung by Diljit, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon. Production banner T-Series Films took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the track.

The caption read: “Ishq da yaara naam suna tha, tujhse mila toh main hua roobaroo! #IshqDaChehra out now!”

Ishq Da Chehra is a soulful romantic melody that offers a glimpse into the emotional world of the film. Rooted in love, longing, and quiet strength, the song beautifully shifts the lens from the battlefield to the hearts of the soldiers, presenting personal bonds that give them strength beyond the frontlines.

Through heart-warming montages, the track reveals tender, intimate moments shared by the characters Diljit, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol with their partners, highlighting love as a powerful anchor amidst duty and sacrifice.

Composed by the celebrated duo Sachet-Parampara, the song has heartfelt lyrics by Kausar Munir.

‘Ishq Da Chehra’ weaves together the stories of Sunny Deol and Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, and Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh.

“Border 2”, which as per Varun Dhawan is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

The film is slated to release on January 23.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi and Rajiv Goswami.

