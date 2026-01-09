PARAM Rudra supercomputer inaugurated at IIT Bombay

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) The PARAM Rudra supercomputing facility has been inaugurated at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

The 3 Peta FLOPS high-performance computing (HPC) system has been developed and deployed under the Build Approach of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

PARAM Rudra is based on indigenously designed Rudra servers developed by the C-DAC and manufactured in India, reinforcing the government’s Make in India initiative.

The system is powered by C-DAC’s indigenous software stack and incorporates advanced Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technology for enhanced efficiency.

“The PARAM Rudra facility will significantly strengthen computational research, benefiting over 200 faculty members and 1,200 students at IIT Bombay, as well as researchers nationwide,” said Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), during the inauguration.

He noted that the facility will catalyse innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing, while also supporting startups and industry-driven research.

“The Rudra-based cluster marks a major milestone in India’s indigenous supercomputing journey and underlines the importance of sustained investments in HPC systems, software, microprocessors, and networking to advance towards exascale computing,” said Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Dr. Hemant Darbari, NSM Mission Director, stated that with the addition at IIT Bombay, 38 supercomputers with a cumulative capacity of 44 Peta FLOPS have been commissioned across the country under NSM.

He also mentioned that the PARAM Rudra facility at IIT Bombay will also augment research prospects of several institutions in and around Mumbai and help in collaboration and scientific outcomes.

The National Supercomputing Mission is jointly steered by MeitY and DST with C-DAC and IISc Bengaluru as the implementing agencies.

The mission focuses on building a comprehensive indigenous supercomputing ecosystem through its four pillars: supercomputing infrastructure, applications development, research and development, and human resource development.

--IANS

rvt/