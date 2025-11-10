Hema Malini says Dharmendra is being ‘continuously monitored’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini has shared an update with regards to her husband, Dharmendra. She took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of the actor.

She penned a long note in the caption, and expressed her gratitude to the people concerned for the actor’s health.

She wrote, “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery”.

Earlier, the veteran actor’s son, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol visited him at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday. While Sunny was seen arriving at the hospital along with his son, as he hid his face from the media cameras, Bobby came with his wife. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also paid a visit to the veteran actor. Salman was seen in his ‘Galwan’ look.

The actor, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is said to be suffering from breathing difficulties. A week ago, his wife, Hema Malini had assured the media during his earlier hospital visit that he was alright. The actor lives at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The actor has relocated to the town in light of the worsening pollution levels in the maximum city.

Dharmendra is one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. Dharmendra entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

