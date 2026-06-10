Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Hema Malini has acknowledged the recognition extended to her by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) as she celebrates an extraordinary milestone of completing 60 years in the film industry.

Marking a remarkable journey spanning six decades, the veteran actress reflected on her long-standing career and expressed gratitude for the honor. On the completion of 60 years of Hema Malini’s illustrious film career, she was honored through The Dream Girl’s Diamond Jubilee Concert. The event, organized in collaboration with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), was held on July 10 at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion, Mumbai.

At the ceremony, it was highlighted that the event would go beyond a musical celebration and offer a nostalgic journey through Hema Malini’s six decades in cinema. The evening featured performances by Padmini Kolhapure; music director Anu Malik; and singers Kavita Krishnamurthy, Purnima, Sudesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Vijayta Pandit, Anup Jalota, and Shabbir Kumar, along with several other artists.

As part of the program, Hema Malini also shared personal memories and stories from her life and career.

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy shared insights into what made Hema Malini stand out even among the leading male stars of her era in films like “Seeta Aur Geeta” and “Sholay.” Speaking exclusively to IANS, he highlighted that her remarkable on-screen charisma played a key role in making these characters truly unforgettable. When asked about writing strong women-centric roles at a time when such narratives were uncommon, Ramesh Sippy reflected on how Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay were conceived with Hema Malini in mind. He noted that despite the presence of powerful male leads, her characters were given equal strength and impact, which helped them stand out and become memorable.

“The filmmaker stated, 'Why don't we say that she was so good that she was able to overshadow them? The spark inside an artist reflects on the screen. She did a phenomenal job.”

Ramesh Sippy spoke during a concert organized to commemorate 60 years of ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini’s illustrious career.

--IANS

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