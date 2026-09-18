Helen Mirren: Don't have anything against marriage, have something against divorce

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Legendary actress Helen Mirren has shared her candid take on marriage and divorce, saying she has nothing against tying the knot but has “something against divorce.”

Speaking to actress Drew Barrymore on her chat show, the icon recalled waiting until she was 38 to marry Taylor Hackford, explaining that she wanted to be sure the relationship was built to last.

A video shared by the show on Instagram, showed Barrymore speaking about how her friend wanted to set her up with a friend.

Barrymore recalled: “My friend texted me last night and she said I have a guy I want to set you up with, but he's been divorced three times, and I said, so have I. And she was like, oh, great, okay, perfect. So, yes, I wish I had just had relationships before.”

Mirren quipped that she should have come to her earlier on.

Mirren went on to add: “Love them, give them all of that. Don't get married. And not until it's the right time, and I waited.”

The iconic star revealed that she got married when she was 38 to Taylor Hackford.

“And obviously we're still married, but I waited that long. I said I don't have anything against marriage particularly. I have something against divorce. I don't quite get the point in getting married. It might get divorced.”

She concluded: “So I waited until I was in a relationship that I really knew we were in it for the long haul.”

The video was captioned: “@helenmirren on why she waited so long to get married.”

Mirren is tagged amongst Britain's greatest actors, Mirren is the recipient of many honours including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, four BAFTA Awards, five Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, two Cannes Film Festival Awards, a Volpi Cup and a Laurence Olivier Award.

She was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.

--IANS

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