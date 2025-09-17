September 17, 2025 12:13 AM हिंदी

‘He stood by us in defeat & in victory’: Siraj lauds PM Modi’s support on eve of his 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, India pacer Mohammed Siraj lauded the support the team received from the country’s premier leader, irrespective of the on-field result.

Siraj, who has become a key member of the Indian team in recent years, recalled how PM Modi’s words lifted the morale of the side after the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak against Australia in Ahmedabad. The Rohit Sharma-led side was denied their third title as Australia defeated the home side by six wickets to lift their record-extending sixth silverware in the format. PM Modi also applauded the team on a call after they won the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year, before hosting the side at his residence in New Delhi.

“In 2023, after our World Cup loss, Modi ji came to the dressing room & lifted our spirits with his words. A year later, when we won the T20 WC, he called to congratulate us. He stood by us in defeat & in victory- true inspiration,” Siraj said in a video post on X as part of the ‘My Modi Story’ campaign.

Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth also shared the story of his first meeting with PM Modi. The cricketer was amazed by the ‘grasping power’ and the ‘sharp intelligence’ of the PM. “Met Modi ji in 2011 WC. I broke protocol; he broke the ice with a hug. We have met over the years on different occasions, and I have come to admire the person he is. At 75, still humble, building the nation & serving tirelessly for us,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The nation gears up to celebrate PM Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), and powerful stories are emerging under the ‘My Modi Story’ campaign — showcasing the Prime Minister’s personal impact on people from all walks of life.

