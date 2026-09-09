September 09, 2026 7:04 PM हिंदी

Manoj Tiwari's concert 'Hind Ke Sitara' postponed amidst Satya Niketan tragedy

Manoj Tiwari's concert 'Hind Ke Sitara' postponed amidst Satya Niketan tragedy

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Politician and actor Manoj Tiwari's concert 'Hind Ke Sitara', which was scheduled to take place in September, has been postponed in light of the unfortunate incident in Satya Niketan.

Sharing the update on social media with a post on Wednesday, the team further said that all those who have already booked their tickets will be provided a refund.

The new date for the concert has not been revealed for now.

The Instagram post shared by Manoj Tiwari on his official handle read, "Due to the unfortunate and deeply saddening incident in Satya Niketan, Delhi, the Manoj Tiwari LIVE in Concert – “Hind Ke Sitara”, scheduled for September, has been postponed. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. All ticket buyers will receive a refund of their ticket amount. (sic)."

For those who do not know, on 6 September, a five‑storey boys’ paying guest (PG) hostel named 'Hostel Daze' collapsed in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi. At least 7 people lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, leaving more than 10 injured.

Following the incident, students started a protest, demanding safety audits, along with proper hostel infrastructure.

The Delhi High Court has also asked for a reply from the Centre, Delhi Government, and Delhi University on the safety of the hostel facilities.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood reacted strongly to the incident with a Tweet that read, “Every year, lakhs of students leave their homes to chase a dream in another city. But are we giving them a safe place to live? In Delhi, around 7 lakh students are enrolled, while hostel capacity is barely 30,000 — just 1 in 31 gets a hostel. Why not identify vacant government land around universities and allow/build safe, affordable student hostels there? Universities could also be given additional building permissions to create more on-campus accommodation.”

--IANS

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