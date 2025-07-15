July 15, 2025 8:09 PM हिंदी

HDB Financial’s net profit declines 2.4 pc annually to Rs 567.7 crore in Q1

HDB Financial’s net profit declines 2.4 pc annually to Rs 567.7 crore in Q1

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) HDB Financial, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank and a recently listed upper-layer NBFC, on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 567.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26) -- a 2.4 per cent drop compared to Rs 581.7 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

However, the profit showed improvement on a sequential basis, rising 7 per cent from Rs 530.9 crore in the March quarter of FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

The dip in year-on-year (YoY) profit came despite healthy growth in revenue and net interest income, as higher provisioning impacted the bottom line.

The company’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest it earns and the interest it pays, rose 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,091.8 crore.

It was also higher compared to Rs 1,972.8 crore in the previous quarter, as per its filing.

Total revenue from operations grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,465.4 crore and increased 4.6 per cent compared to the March quarter.

HDB’s pre-provisioning operating profit stood at Rs 1,402 crore in the June quarter, up 17.2 per cent from Rs 1,196 crore a year earlier.

However, the company’s loan losses and provisions rose significantly to Rs 670 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 412 crore in Q1 FY25.

The provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets declined to 56.70 per cent from 60.24 per cent a year ago.

The company’s loan book remained strong, with total gross loans rising 14.3 per cent to Rs 1,09,342 crore as of June 30, compared to Rs 95,629 crore a year ago.

Similarly, its assets under management (AUM) grew 14.7 per cent to Rs 1,09,690 crore.

HDB Financial’s shares, which were listed on the Indian stock market on July 2, ended the day slightly lower at Rs 841.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down 0.4 per cent.

Despite the dip, the stock is up nearly 14 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 740.

--IANS

pk/na

LATEST NEWS

Everybody who has a brother is going to feel their love for them, says Vijay Deverakonda on second single 'Anna Antene' from 'Kingdom'

Everybody who has a brother is going to feel their love for them, says Vijay Deverakonda on second single 'Anna Antene' from 'Kingdom'

Neha Ulhas Chande from Mumbai shares how 'Skill India Mission' changed her life

Neha Ulhas Chande from Mumbai shares how 'Skill India Mission' changed her life

Russia dismisses Trump's warning on announcement of imposing sanctions

Russia dismisses Trump's warning on announcement of imposing sanctions

I4C officials meet the cast of 'Special Ops 2.0' to discuss cyber crime

Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi meet I4C officials ahead of 'Special Ops 2.0' release

Windies legends Lloyd, Richards and Lara called in as CWI holds emergency meeting after Australia rout

Windies legends Lloyd, Richards and Lara called in as CWI holds emergency meeting after Australia rout

Maha: PM Awas Yojana fulfilling dreams of thousands to have a permanent house

Maha: PM Awas Yojana fulfilling dreams of thousands to have a permanent house

Actor Jiiva's film with director K G Balasubramani goes on floors with pooja

Actor Jiiva's film with director K G Balasubramani goes on floors with pooja

The Dark Side of Digital: Unmasking Cyberbullying

The Dark Side of Digital: Unmasking Cyberbullying

'Mandala Murders’ trailer introduces us to the eerie town of Charandaspur

'Mandala Murders’ trailer introduces us to the eerie town of Charandaspur

Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s new star

Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s new star