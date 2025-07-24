Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Maareesan’ dances effortlessly between wit and depth, says Kamal Haasan

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has lauded director Sudeesh Shankar’s eagerly awaited travel thriller, ‘Mareesan’, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead, saying the film, which danced effortlessly between wit and depth, left him "laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft".

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film after watching it, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Watched Maareesan - a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation."

The actor further went on to say,"Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards - both as viewer and creator. #Maareesan"

Mareesan has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a trailer some time ago.

The trailer gives away the fact that Fahadh Faasil plays a thief who is looking for his next victim. As fate would have it, he gets to meet Vadivelu, an Alzheimer's patient, who has a huge sum of money in his account. Vadivelu, who knows his memory is failing, decides he will go to a friend's place in Thiruvannamalai. Fahadh, seeing an opportunity to steal the money that Vadivelu has, offers to drop him there on his motorcycle. As the two begin to undertake the long journey, things change. What happens then is what the film is all about.

The film has triggered huge expectations as this is the second film that both actors, who are highly rated for their acting skills, are working together. The first film that they worked on together was Mari Selvaraj’s socio-political drama ‘Maamanan’, which was not only a superhit but was also critically acclaimed.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will be a travel thriller and that it will shine the light on a social problem that seldom gets spoken about in society.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, the film will also feature a host of actors including Vivek Prasanna, Renuka and Sithara among others.

V Krishnamurthi has not only penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of this film but has also worked in it as its creative director.

Music for the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography is by Kalaiselvan Sivaji. Sreejith Sarang has been roped in as the film’s editor and art direction has been handled by Mahendran.

